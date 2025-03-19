Intelligence failure led to Nagpur violence: Oppn attacks Maharashtra govt over law and order

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Opposition parties on Wednesday questioned the Maharashtra government over the law and order situation in the state, and said it could not prevent the violence in Nagpur due to its intelligence failure.

Nagpur city witnessed violence on Monday night as stones were hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad's agitation seeking the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Speaking in the legislative assembly, Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar said Nagpur is the home turf of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"Who lit the fire there?...If the violence was pre-planned, what happened was due to the intelligence failure. Police were nowhere to be seen for one-and-a-half hours after the violence broke out," he alleged.

Speaking on budgetary demands of the home department, Wadettiwar wondered why no action was being taken against a state minister despite his provocative statements.

"Why is he not asked to resign?'' the Congress leader sought to know.

Earlier, BJP MLA Pravin Datke, who represents the Nagpur Central assembly constituency, said through a point of information in the House that women constables were molested during the violence.

Participating in the debate, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state.

"Kidnapping, sexual assault cases have risen. Former Shiv Sena corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar was killed in broad daylight. Former minister Baba Siddique was also gunned down," he said.

Speaking in the assembly on Tuesday, CM Fadnavis said the violence in Nagpur appeared to be a premeditated conspiracy, and added that the mob had targeted specific houses and establishments.

Curfew has been imposed in several areas of Nagpur city after the violence.

In his reply to the opposition's criticism, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said a chargesheet has been filed in the Ghosalkar murder case.

"I have instructed the police not to close the case," he said.

Ghosalkar was shot dead in February last year during a Facebook live session by a person who invited him. The accused later committed suicide. PTI MR NP