Intelligence network in J&K should be strengthened: MP LoP on Pahalgam terror attack

Indore, Apr 26 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Umang Singhar on Saturday said the Pahalgam terror attack incident has shown that the shadow of terrorism still looms over Jammu and Kashmir, and called for strengthening of the intelligence network.

He also said that the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack should face the strictest possible action.

Talking to reporters here, Singhar said, "You (the government) created a good environment in Jammu & Kashmir by abrogating Article 370, but this incident (the Pahalgam terror attack) suggests that the shadow of terrorism still looms in the state." "Our army is strong and fulfilling its responsibility. The intelligence system in Jammu and Kashmir should be made more robust," he said.

On Tuesday, terrorists attacked Baisaran, a major tourist destination in South Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing at least 26 people and injuring several others. Most of the deceased were tourists, including 58-year-old Sushil Nathaniel from Indore.

Singhar visited Nathaniels' home to meet his family members and offered his condolences.

During an event organised under the Congress' 'Save the Constitution Campaign', Singhar alleged that the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state were attacking citizens' rights every day.

Key demands of the 'Save the Constitution Campaign' include conducting a caste-based census in the country, increasing the reservation limit beyond 50 per cent, implementing reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes in private educational institutions.

