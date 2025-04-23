Intelligence sources confirm Pakistan's involvement in Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi: Indian intelligence agencies have uncovered compelling evidence linking Pakistan-based operatives to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including tourists and locals.​

Investigations have revealed that the attackers maintained direct communication with handlers based in Pakistan during the execution of the assault. Intercepted voice calls and digital communications indicate that the assailants received real-time instructions from operatives located in Karachi and Muzaffarabad, areas known for harbouring terrorist activities.

Forensic analysis of the attackers' digital devices has traced data exchanges and online interactions to IP addresses registered in Pakistan. These findings suggest that the planning and coordination of the attack were orchestrated from across the border, reinforcing claims of Pakistan's involvement.

The terrorists were found to be equipped with sophisticated weaponry, including M-4 carbines, AK-47 rifles, and helmet-mounted cameras, equipment not commonly accessible to local terrorists. The acquisition of such advanced arms indicates external support, likely from state-sponsored sources in Pakistan.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack. TRF has a history of rebranding to evade international scrutiny while maintaining operational ties with LeT, a group designated as a terrorist organisation by several countries.

In response to the allegations, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif denied any involvement, attributing the violence to internal issues within India. However, the accumulation of evidence, including intercepted communications and digital traces, contradicts these claims and points to a coordinated effort originating from Pakistani territory.