Intense campaigning ends in Kerala ahead of first phase of LSGD polls

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 8 (PTI) Leaders and activists of various political parties concluded the silent door-to-door campaigning in seven southern districts of Kerala on the eve of the first phase of the crucial local body polls, which is widely seen as a semi-final before next year's assembly elections.

The open campaigning for the first phase of polls ended on Sunday evening with massive roadshows, bike rallies, and foot marches cutting across villages and towns in the state.

As part of silent campaigning on Monday, candidates and local party activists visited houses and shops to distribute voting slips and make last-minute appeals.

On election eve, leaders of various parties expressed confidence in securing the maximum number of seats.

Voters in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam will cast their ballots on Tuesday.

Electorates in the remaining districts- Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod- will vote on December 11.

According to the Election Commission, 1,32,83,789 voters are eligible to decide the outcome for 75,632 candidates contesting in 23,576 wards across the state in the two phases.

Results for all 1,199 local bodies are scheduled to be announced on December 13.

Unlike previous Local Self-Government Department polls, the state this time witnessed intense competition among traditional political rivals, as the contest is seen as significant ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

The CPI(M)-led LDF highlighted the government's development and welfare initiatives, while the Congress-led UDF focused on allegations of corruption and misgovernance.

The BJP campaigned on promises of development and infrastructure projects, citing central support.

The Sabarimala temple gold loss case, in which CPI(M) leader and former Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar was arrested, posed a challenge for the LDF.

The UDF saw setbacks due to allegations of rape and forced abortion against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who was later expelled by the Congress from primary membership.

Reports of internal disagreements and local issues were a concern for the BJP during the campaign.

Meanwhile, BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday approached the state police chief, demanding his intervention in ensuring a fair election in a ward in Kadakkal village panchayat in Kollam district.

In a petition, Chandrasekhar alleged that the situation in Kottappuram ward (SC) in the panchayat has been highly tense over the past few days due to the "continuous and deliberate actions of CPI(M) workers".

The campaign posters and flex boards of BJP candidate Indulekha there were intentionally destroyed by CPI(M) workers, he alleged.

She was subjected to verbal abuse, and the situation has now escalated to the point where she is receiving direct death threats, he alleged.

"This represents a direct and serious threat to the democratic process as well as to the safety of the workers and voters in the ward," he further alleged. PTI LGK ROH