Intense chill in Punjab and Haryana, Amritsar shivers at 1.7 deg C

Chandigarh, Jan 18 (PTI) Amritsar shivered at a low of 1.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday as biting cold intensified in parts of Punjab and neighbouring Haryana.

Amritsar was the coldest place in Punjab recording a two degrees below normal minimum, according to the Met department here.

In Hoshiarpur, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.4 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also experienced a cold night at 5.5 degrees, two notches below normal.

Patiala and Faridkot in Punjab recorded identical minimums of 5.4 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana recorded a low of 6.4 degrees Celsius, Gurdaspur 5.8 degrees Celsius while Bathinda registered a minimum of 7 degrees Celsius.

Fog reduced visibility at some places in Punjab in the morning including Faridkot, Bathinda, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala, and in few parts of Haryana including Hisar.

In Haryana, Narnaul recorded a low of 5.2 degrees Celsius while Gurugram's minimum settled at 5.6 degrees Celsius. Ambala recorded a low of 6.8 degrees while Rohtak saw its minimum temperature drop to 7 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN SKY SKY