Intense cold in most of Himachal

Shimla, Feb 9 (PTI) Intense cold wave conditions persisted in most parts of Himachal Pradesh on Friday even as the weather remained dry and the mercury rose marginally.

However, minimum temperatures remained low in tribal areas and Kukumseri and Sumdo recorded a low of minus 14.5 degrees Celsius and minus 9.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Kalpa minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, Bhuntar minus 0.1 degree Celsius, Manali 0.4 degree Celsius, Sundernagar 0.7 degree Celsius, Solan 0.9 degree Celsius, Narkanda 1 degree Celsius, Una and Bharmour 2 degrees Celsius each and Shimla 5.4 degrees Celsius.

Cold wave continued and ground frost and fog occurred at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Kangra and Mandi districts in the morning.

The local Meteorological station has predicted dry weather in the region for next six days till February 15.

The maximum temperatures rose by a few notches and Una was hottest with a high of 23 degrees Celsius, followed by Kangra and Bhuntar 22.2 degrees Celsius, Mandi 21 degrees Celsius, Solan 20 degrees Celsius and Shimla 15.8 degrees Celsius.

As many as 154 roads including five national highways were still closed for vehicular traffic while 26 transformers and 18 water supply schemes were disrupted in the state according to the state emergency operation centre. PTI BPL CK