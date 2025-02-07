Intense cold in parts of Himachal Pradesh; rain or snow likely at some places from Feb 8-12

Shimla, Feb 7 (PTI) Amid dry weather and several areas of Himachal Pradesh reeling under biting cold, the local Meteorological station Friday predicted light rains or snow at isolated places in higher regions from February 8 to 12.

Light precipitation is likely at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts from February 8 to 12 as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the region from Saturday, the weather departement predicted.

Cold wave conditions would prevail at isolated places in lower hills on February 8, it added.

Piercing cold gripped several parts of the state on Friday with minimum temperatures staying two to four notches below normal. Kusumseri was the coldest in the state with a low of minus 12.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Keylong minus 11.4 degrees Celsius, Tabo minus 11 degrees Celsius and Kalpa minus 3.4 degrees Celsius.

Mercury hovered around the freezing point at Seobag which recorded a low of 0.3 degrees Celsius, Manali 0.5 degrees Celsius, Bhuntar and Bharmaur both 0.8 degrees Celsius, Solan 1.2 degrees Celsius and Palampur 1.5 degree Celisus.

The high altitude areas groaned under arctic commotions with mercury staying 14 to 20 notches below the freezing point. All natural sources of water like springs, lakes, rivulets and tributaries of snowfed rivers are frozen, resulting in sharp decline in discharge of water, severely affecting hydropower generation.

Una was the hottest in the state with a maximum temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Bilaspur at 24.4 degrees Celsius, Sundernagar at 23.8 degrees Celsius, and Dhaulakuan and Kangra at 23.1 degrees Celsius each. PTI BPL NSD NSD