Intense cold in Punjab, Haryana; Rupnagar coldest at 3.6 deg Celsius

Chandigarh, Dec 9 (PTI) Punjab and Haryana are reeling under intense cold as Rupnagar was the coldest place among the two neighbouring states on Tuesday with a minimum temperature of 3.6 degrees Celsius.

Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar's low was 6.1 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana and Patiala registered their respective minimums at 9.2 and 10.1 degrees Celsius, according to a report of the MeT department here.

Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded their respective minimums at 5.6, 5.8, 3.8 and 5 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, also experienced cold weather at 8.6 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala experienced cold weather conditions at 10.9 degrees Celsius, while Hisar's minimum was 6.7 degrees Celsius.

Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa registered their minimum temperatures at 9.3, 5.8, 9.4, 7 and 6.4 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI CHS NB NB