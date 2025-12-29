Intense cold sweeps Punjab, Haryana; dense fog reduces visibility at many places

Chandigarh, Dec 29 (PTI) There was no let-up in severe cold in Punjab and Haryana, while dense fog was observed at most places in both states, reducing visibility on Monday, the meteorological department said.

Hisar in Haryana was the coldest place, shivering at 2.1 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

Among other places in Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 8 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal, while Karnal logged 8.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees above average.

The minimum temperature in Narnaul was registered at 4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, the Met said, adding that Rohtak's low was 7.2 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather officer, Bhiwani recorded a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius.

A thick blanket of fog enveloped many areas in the two states on Monday, reducing visibility levels, it said.

Dense fog was witnessed in many areas, including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, Mohali in Punjab and Ambala, Hisar and Rohtak in Haryana.

The visibility in many places in Punjab and Haryana was less than 50 meters, an official of the MeT department said.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of both states, registered a minimum of 7.2 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal, the weather department added.

Ballowal Saunkhri in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district was the coldest place in Punjab with a low of 2.4 degrees Celsius.

The Met said that Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana logged 5.6 degrees Celsius. Patiala registered a low of 6.4 degrees Celsius.

It added that Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded their respective minimum temperatures of 4.2, 4.9 and 4.3 degrees Celsius.