Intense cold wave in parts of Kashmir valley, coldest night of season at most places

Srinagar, Dec 10 (PTI) Intense cold conditions prevailed in parts of the Kashmir valley as the minimum temperature plummeted several degrees below the freezing point, officials said on Tuesday.

Srinagar and many other places recorded the lowest minimum temperatures of the season so far owing to clear skies, the officials said.

The night temperature was 2.7 to 5.7 degrees down from the normal for this time of the season, they said.

The officials said Srinagar city recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night's minus 3.3 degrees Celsius.

Monday nigh was the coldest night of the season so far in the city and the night temperature was 4.8 degrees down from the normal, they said.

The water supply pipes froze due to the intense cold in few areas of the valley, the officials said.

The night temperature at the famous ski resort of Gulmarg, in north Kashmir, settled at a low of minus 9.0 degrees Celsius, dropping to the lowest this season, the officials said, adding the resort was the coldest weather station in Kashmir last night.

Pahalgam, which serves as base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a low of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, they said.

Qazigund, the gateway town to Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 6.4 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara in north Kashmir registered the minimum of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, and Kokernag in south Kashmir minus 4 degrees Celsius.

While the higher reaches of Kashmir experienced snowfall on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, there has been no snowfall in the plains of the valley.

The dry spell in the plains has resulted in increase in ailments like cough and common cold, the officials said.

The doctors have advised the people, especially the children and elderly, to take precautions and stay indoors.

The weather office has forecast mainly dry weather in Kashmir till December 18, with a possibility of light snowfall in isolated places in the higher reaches of the valley on December 12.

While Kashmir is undergoing cold wave-like conditions, the valley is bracing for the 40-day harshest winter period which will begin on December 21. PTI SSB DV DV