Intense cold wave persists in Himachal as 13 stations report sub-zero temperatures

Shimla, Jan 8 (PTI) Freezing cold wave conditions continued in most parts of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, with 13 out of the 34 stations reporting sub-zero temperatures, while the mercury hovered around the freezing point in four districts.

Kukumseri was the coldest with a minimum temperature of minus 11.2 degrees Celsius, while Tabo recorded a low of minus 8.9 degrees, followed by Kalpa at minus 3.6 degrees, Solan minus 1.8 degrees, Narkanda minus 1.6 degrees and Seobagh minus 1.5 degrees.

In Manali, the temperature was minus 1.4 degrees, Bhuntar and Reckongpeo recorded minus 1.3 degrees each, Kufri minus 0.8 degrees, Sundernagar minus 0.6 degrees, Bajaura minus 0.2 degrees and Palampur was at zero degrees.

Out of 34 stations, 13 recorded minimum temperatures below zero.

Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur and Shimla shivered at 0.6 degrees, 1.0 degree, 1.4 degrees and 2.2 degrees Celsius respectively, while data from seven stations was not available. The mercury stayed between three and seven degrees at the remaining 10 stations.

The local meteorological office has issued a yellow warning of dense fog at isolated places in Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra, Mandi, Solan and Sirmaur districts from January 9 to 12, and a cold wave warning in Chamba district on January 9.

The MeT department predicted dry weather in the state during the next four days and a gradual increase of two to four degrees in minimum temperatures during the next three to four days.

There was no significant change in maximum temperatures, which are expected to maintain a rising trend during the next four to five days.

Dense fog engulfed the lower hills during the early morning hours, while thick ground frost occurred at several places, resulting in the freezing of water pipes in upper Shimla areas and other mid and higher hills, officials said.