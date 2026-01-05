Intense cold weather prevail at many places in Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh, Jan 5 (PTI) Biting cold weather conditions prevailed at many places in Haryana and Punjab on Monday, with Narnaul reeling at 3 degrees Celsius.

Narnaul in Haryana was the coldest place in the state.

At 4.5 degrees Celsius each, Bathinda and Faridkot in Punjab also reeled under intense cold, recording similar minimum temperatures.

Amritsar recorded a low of 10.2 degrees, Ludhiana 8 degrees, Patiala 7 degrees, while Gurdaspur recorded a minimum of 7.8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

In Haryana, Hisar reeled under intense cold, recording a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius.

Ambala recorded a low of 9.2 degrees, Rohtak 7.6 degrees, Bhiwani 4.8 degrees, while Karnal registered a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, severe cold prevailed in Chandigarh during the day with the maximum temperature settling at 12 degrees Celsius, which was six notches below normal limits.

During the past few days, many places in Haryana and Punjab have seen a sharp fall in the maximum temperatures, intensifying the cold weather conditions. PTI SUN AMJ AMJ