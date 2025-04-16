Intense heat conditions in Rajasthan, Jaisalmer sizzles at 46 deg C

Jaipur, Apr 16 (PTI) Intense heat conditions prevailed on Wednesday in the desert state of Rajasthan, where Jaisalmer was recorded as the hottest place with a maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius.

The mercury touched 44.8 degrees Celsius in Phalodi, while Barmer, Ganganagar, Jodhpur, Chittorgarh, Churu and Jalore recorded a maximum temperature of 44.5, 44.3, 43.2, 43, 42.6 and 42.3 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the Met department.

The day temperatures at other places were in the range of 39 degrees Celsius to 42 degrees Celsius.

The temperatures are likely to rise further over the next two days. PTI SDA RC