Intense heat triggers water shortage in Himachal's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Jun 12 (PTI) People are facing an acute water shortage in several parts of Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district as intense summer heat continues to deplete water sources, forcing residents to rely on costly private water suppliers.

According to officials, 22 of the district's 184 drinking water supply schemes have reported a 50 per cent drop in water levels.

"If there is no rainfall in the coming week, several drinking water schemes could be severely affected," a spokesperson of the Jal Shakti department warned on Thursday.

One of the worst-hit areas is Rangas in the Nadaun subdivision, where nearly 100 migrant families have been left without access to drinking water due to the breakdown of a hand pump that has been out of order for the past four days.

These families, who were dependent solely on the pump, are now sourcing water either from private borewells or even ravines, officials said.

Neeraj Bhogal, Superintending Engineer of the Jal Shakti Vibhag, said that the department is actively working to address the crisis. "We are trying our best to provide assistance to the affected families," he assured.

The Jal Shakti Department manages drinking water schemes across Hamirpur's five main divisions — Barsar, Bhoranj, Nadaun, Sujanpur, and Hamirpur town. Of these, Barsar and Bhoranj have reported the most significant impact, while parts of Nadaun are also facing supply challenges due to reduced water levels and rising demand.

However, not all areas are equally affected. Water schemes drawing from the Beas River, such as Bamsan Lagwalti Yojana in Bhoranj, and the main supply lines to Hamirpur Town, Sujanpur, and the Salooni area of Barsar, are said to be functioning normally.

Officials said that regular Beas water supply and a recent resolution of voltage issues at Sujanpur's Plahi site have ensured uninterrupted distribution in Hamirpur Town, where daily water lifting has increased from 74 to 84 lakh litres.

Meanwhile, the situation remains grim in Dhatwal, Barsar, where about a dozen schemes drinking water schemes are nearing a complete dry-out due to declining ravine water levels.

"Some relief is being provided by channelling water from alternative sources," officials added.