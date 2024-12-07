Intensified campaign on TB elimination launched in Nagaland

Kohima, Dec 7 (PTI) The 100-day intensified campaign on TB elimination was launched in Nagaland on Saturday.

Health Minister P Paiwang Konyak reaffirmed the state's dedication to the elimination of TB by 2025.

He stressed the importance of a unified effort involving government bodies, non-governmental organisations, healthcare professionals, and local communities.

He said adequate resources and funding would be provided to support the campaign and ensure its success.

MLA Tseilhoutuo Rhutso said there was a need for collective efforts to combat TB.

Rhutso emphasised that negative TB test results might not necessarily mean the absence of infection but could indicate a "latent" or "closed" form of the disease.

He emphasised the importance of skin tests in certain cases.

Calling for public participation, he urged people to actively engage in the campaign, highlighting that this was crucial to the success of the initiative.

Health Secretary Anoop Khinchi underscored the critical significance of addressing TB, one of the most pressing public health challenges in India.

Nagaland reported 4,229 TB cases in 2023, and 3,018 new cases were identified this year, he said.

The ongoing campaign seeks to enhance early detection, provide comprehensive treatment, and offer nutritional support to TB patients, he said.

National Health Mission's Nagaland Mission Director Akuo Sorhie said the campaign would prioritise vulnerable populations, including individuals at higher risk such as household contacts of TB patients, those with HIV or diabetes, and the elderly.

Advanced diagnostic tools, such as AI-based X-ray screenings and molecular testing, will play a pivotal role in the early detection of TB cases, she said, adding that the campaign also emphasises nutritional support, with monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 for patients under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

On the occasion, the health minister flagged off the Ni-Kshay Vahan, marking the state's intensified efforts to deliver diagnostic and treatment services to remote areas. PTI NBS NBS SOM