Intensified Mission Indradhanush campaign to conclude Friday

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Over 34,69,705 children and 6,55,480 pregnant women have been vaccinated during the first two rounds of the Intensified Mission Indradhanush campaign, which will conclude its third round on October 14, the health ministry said.

The flagship immunisation campaign of the Union Health Ministry is aimed at targeting partially vaccinated and unvaccinated children up to the age of five and pregnant women.

For the first time, the campaign this year was conducted across all the districts in the country and included children up to 5 years of age, the ministry said.

Previous campaigns included children up to 2 years of age.

The IMI 5.0 campaign aims to enhance immunisation coverage for all vaccines provided under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) as per the National Immunisation Schedule (NIS).

Special focus is on improvement of measles and rubella vaccination coverage with the aim of measles and rubella elimination by 2023 and use of U-WIN digital platform for routine immunisation in pilot mode across all districts, the statement said.

IMI 5.0 is being conducted in three rounds --- August 7-12, September 11-16 and October 9-14 --- six days in a month with the inclusion of a Routine Immunisation Day. All states and UTs except Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Punjab would conclude all the three rounds of IMI 5.0 campaign by October 14.

These four states could not start the IMI 5.0 campaign in August due to some inevitable circumstances, the statement said.

These states have conducted the first round and are currently conducting the second round. They plan to conduct the third round of the campaign in November, the statement said.