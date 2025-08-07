Intensify action against drug trafficking, says Kadam; asks for special focus on coastal areas

Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam on Thursday directed officials to intensify action against the narcotics trade across the state.

Efforts must be stepped up to curb drug trafficking, especially along the coastal areas, where smuggling is rampant via sea routes, the minister of state for home (urban) said at a review meeting.

He also emphasized the need to provide specialised equipment and vehicles to coastal anti-narcotics units.

Kadam instructed the concerned departments to expedite the identification of suitable premises for regional offices of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force and initiate recruitment to strengthen the force.

"The state government has already constituted the Anti-Narcotics Task Force to tackle drug-related crimes. There must be immediate recruitment to make the force fully functional and effective," an official release quoting him as saying.

Kadam stressed on the need to expedite trials in drug-related cases and directed that regular updates on pending cases be submitted.

"Proposals for special allowances and promotional incentives for personnel joining the task force should be prepared," he added. PTI MR BNM