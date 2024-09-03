Intensify patrolling, deploy more manpower in wildlife-sensitive zones: UP CM to officials

Lucknow, Sep 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday instructed officials to intensify patrolling and deploy additional manpower in districts sensitive to human-wildlife conflict, amid a rise in loss of human lives in animal attacks in parts of the state.

Emphasising that the government is committed to safeguarding the lives of all citizens, Adityanath directed top officials to implement comprehensive security measures in the wildlife-sensitive zones to bring the situation under control at the earliest possible, according to an official statement.

According to officials, eight people, including seven children, have lost their lives and more than 30 people have been injured in wolf attacks in less than two months.

Nearby Sitapur district has also reported animal attacks, while leopard sightings have been recorded in Rampur, Plibhit, and other areas in the wake of the monsoon season.

On Monday evening, the chief minister held a video conference with the the district magistrates, police superintendents, and forest officers of Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Shravasti, Moradabad, Hapur, Sitapur, Gonda, Meerut, Bijnor, and Bareilly to review the situations arising from recent leopard and wolf attacks.

The meeting was also attended by the state Forest Minister Arun Kumar Saxena, chief secretary, and director general of police, among other top officials.

During the meeting, Adityanath said, "In recent times, there have been incidents of attacks by man-eater wolves and leopards in certain areas of the state, resulting in loss of life. This situation must be brought under control as soon as possible." He emphasised that all necessary efforts should be made to control and capture these wild animals, the statement said.

The officials were also asked to intensify patrolling by trained teams in these areas. Where necessary, additional manpower should be deployed, and the availability of essential equipment must be ensured, the release said.

The chief minister also directed that a separate action plan for relief and rescue operations be developed, taking into account the specific circumstances of each district, it added.

He sought an update on the situation from Forest Minister Saxena, who had recently returned from tours of Bijnor and Moradabad, and instructed him to visit Pilibhit and Lakhimpur Kheri on Tuesday, according to the statement.

He highlighted the need for extensive public awareness to safeguard against wild animal attacks, instructing that information on safety measures be disseminated through the administration, police, forest department, local panchayats, and revenue departments.

The chief minister also directed for the deployment of additional forest department personnel in sensitive areas, including Bahraich, Sitapur, Lakhimpur, Pilibhit, and Bijnor.

He stressed the importance of increasing joint patrolling and advised that senior officers should be stationed in the districts, according to the statement.

In rural areas facing power issues, arrangements for Petromax lights should also be made, it added.

Highlighting the importance of public awareness, the chief minister stressed the need for cooperation from the media. He said that whenever such incidents occur, officials should provide the media with accurate information.

"Additionally, public representatives should be given correct and timely updates to prevent the spread of rumours," he added.

Earlier in the day also, Adityanath held high-level meeting with the officials taking note of the rise in human-wildlife conflict incidents across various districts, according to a another official statement.

The meeting, attended by the state's forest minister and other senior officials, focused on strategies to monitor and prevent such incidents. Adityanath directed the officials to thoroughly examine the causes behind these conflicts and take immediate steps to mitigate them.

Following the chief minister's orders, district officials swung into action, quickly forming teams to increase combing operations and spread awareness in villages, it said.

Adityanath directed the administration, police, forest department, local panchayats, and revenue departments to collaborate on widespread public awareness campaigns to educate people about safety measures to avoid such situations.

After the meeting, Saxena immediately ordered the deployment of additional forest department personnel in the affected districts of Bahraich, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, and Bijnor, the statement said. PTI ABN KIS RPA