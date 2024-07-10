Intensity of rainfall likely to increase in coming days in Delhi: IMD officials

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) The intensity of rainfall is likely to increase in the coming days in Delhi, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. While the national capital received light showers on Wednesday, a day before, a sudden downpour, accompanied by strong winds, swept parts of the city, causing heavy waterlogging and traffic jams.

The Safdarjung observatory, the city's primary weather station, recorded 10.1 mm rainfall between 2.30 am and 5.30 pm while weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road, and Ridge recorded 25.4 mm, 5 mm, and 3.9 mm of rainfall, respectively.

According to data provided by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, it received six waterlogging complaints till 6 pm from areas including Chittaranjan Park in South Delhi, Uttam Nagar in West Delhi and Karol Bagh in Central Delhi.

The IMD officials said the intensity of rainfall is likely to increase in the coming days. The department had forecast light rainfall and drizzle over ITO, Akshardham, Lodi Road, and NCR towards the evening.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 36.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal of this season, on Wednesday. The humidity level was between 86 per cent and 98 per cent during the day.