Intensive diarrhoea control fortnight in Una district from June 15

Una (HP), June 13 (PTI) In order to save people from waterborne diseases, the Una district administration has decided to launch an intensive diarrhoea control fortnight from June 15 to 30.

During this period, ORS packets and zinc tablets will be given to 39,205 children up to five years of age, said Una Additional District Commissioner (ADC) Mahenra Pal Gurjar on Thursday.

During the Intensive Diarrhoea Control Fortnight, ASHA workers will distribute ORS packets and zinc tablets to children up to the age of five years by going door to door. Along with this, they will motivate children suffering from diarrhoea disease at any level in the area to take them to the health centres for proper diagnosis and will identify physically weak children, the ADC said.

He said during this fortnight, the health department in collaboration with other departments will also provide other hygiene and health related information regarding child care to the parents in the district.

The ADC urged the representatives of panchayati raj institutions to extend their active cooperation in the success of this fortnight so that every panchayat of the district can be kept safe from diarrhoea.

He asked the officials of the education and child development departments to ensure 100 per cent coverage in schools and Anganwadi centres.

Gurjar also directed the officials of the Jal Shakti Department to continue cleaning and chlorination of all drinking water schemes and water sources, so that waterborne diseases can be controlled by reducing the chances of polluted water.