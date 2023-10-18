Inter-country adoptions: Issuance of NOC to prospective adoptive parents can’t be made onerous, HC to CARA

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has taken a "grim view" of the obstacles being faced by prospective adoptive parents in securing no-objection certificates from the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) for inter-country adoption, saying the process should not be made onerous.

The high court said as per the adoption regulations, CARA is mandated to issue NOCs to people from Hague Adoption Convention ratified countries and the issuance of mere support letters is completely inexplicable, especially once the documentation has been completed by the parties.

The high court, which was informed by the lawyer assisting it in the matter that exorbitant expenses are being incurred by adoptive parents for obtaining home study reports (HSR) during inter-country adoption, asked the authorities to look into it.

The court asked the director or joint secretary concerned in the Ministry of External Affairs to remain present in court on November 28 when it hears the matter.

The high court was dealing with a batch of petitions about problems being faced by people wanting to go for inter-country adoptions.

“The court notices in these cases that petitioners and other applicants for inter country adoption are continuously facing one obstacle or the other to get their adoptions processed through CARA for issuance of NOCs. The court takes a very grim view of the matter inasmuch as the issuance of NOCs cannot be made so onerous for persons who wish to adopt,” Justice Prathiba M Singh said.

An application was filed before the court seeking directions to CARA to issue NOCs to the petitioners.

The counsel for one of the petitioners said they managed to obtain only a support letter on November 3, 2022 from CARA after trying to secure an NOC for many years. The support letter was insufficient for inter-country adoption, the lawyer said, adding CARA has stopped issuing NOCs which they used to do earlier.

The high court asked the counsel for CARA to explain at the next hearing why only support letters are being issued and not NOCs as mandated under the regulations.

It also asked about the reason for the delay in issuing the NOC to the petitioner despite the district magistrate’s verification certificate of March 10, 2022.

The high court directed the CEO of CARA to remain present in the court during the next hearing. PTI SKV SKV SK