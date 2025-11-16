Inter-district movement of live pigs banned in Assam amid African Swine Fever outbreak

Guwahati, Nov 16 (PTI) The Assam government on Sunday banned inter-district movement of live pigs with immediate effect, with African Swine Fever (ASF) incidences rising "alarmingly" across the state.

Sale of pork has also been banned for the time being in seven districts, which have reported high concentrations of ASF cases, the order issued by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department said.

It said ASF, with a 100 per cent mortality rate, has devastated the piggery industry in the state.

The incidences of ASF have been "alarmingly rising" across the state with no bound since January this year, with 297 epicentres reported, spreading to almost all districts with more concentration in seven of them, the order said.

These seven districts are Dhemaji, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Darrang, Jorhat and Dibrugarh.

The order said 84 epicentres were notified during the month of October alone.

In view of the situation and under provisions of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, the inter-district movement of live pigs in the state has been banned for the time being with immediate effect and until further notice to prevent further spread of the disease, the order said. PTI SSG SSG SOM