Inter-faith couple found hanging in UP's Sitapur

Sitapur (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) The bodies of a middle-aged, inter-faith couple were found hanging from a tree here on Friday, police said.

The couple allegedly committed suicide, they said.

Bijehra village resident Salimun (45) was having an affair with Nakachhed, whose wife died 15 years ago. He had two daughters, both of whom are married. Salimun was married to one Mushtaq and had two sons and a daughter with him.

The bodies were found hanging from a tree in Nakachhed's field outside their village in Reusa, the police said.

The police were alerted about the bodies around 9.30 am, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Prakash Kumar said.

"Both belonged to different faiths. The man was a Hindu and the woman a Muslim," Kumar said.

Investigations revealed that they were in a relationship for 12-14 years, he said.

Villagers said the relationship between Salimun and Nakachhed caused tensions within their families.

They claimed that three days ago, Mushtaq had an altercation with Nakachhed, leading to Salimun filing a police complaint against her husband.

The police visited the village following her complaint and a panchayat was held. After the meeting, both Salimun and Mushtaq left the village, they added.

Nakachhed's son-in-law Ramu, a resident of the nearby Basantapur village, said Nakachhed had called him around 8 pm the previous evening and sought his help, saying he had been surrounded by 10-12 people.

Ramu said he was unable to help him because it was night and the bodies were found the following morning.

The police have launched a probe into the case and are speaking with locals, ASP Kumar said and added that they are yet to receive any written complaint to link the deaths with a criminal offence.

"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings are being carried out," he said.