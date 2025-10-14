Inter-medical college meet cancelled after 'clash' among students in Odisha's Berhampur

Berhampur (Odisha), Oct 14 (PTI) The authorities of MKCG Medical College here cancelled the ongoing inter-medical college meet on Tuesday, following a “clash” among students, officials said.

Prof Suchitra Dash, the dean of MKCG Medical College, said all non-educational programmes, including the inter-medical college meet, have been cancelled in the wake of “the disturbance being created by students”.

The exact reason behind the skirmish is not known, though the officials said old rivalry among the students over holding such meets was the likely cause.

Tension prevailed on the campus here after the clash between the students of SCB Medical College, Cuttack and MKCG Medical College on Monday night.

The inter-medical college meet began from October 11 and was scheduled to continue till October 18.

In 2023, a similar scuffle was reported among the students of VIMSAR, Burla and MKCG during such an event. PTI CORR AAM AAM RBT