Inter-ministerial Central team to visit Puducherry to assess damages caused by Cyclone Fengal

Puducherry Dec 7 (PTI) A seven-member inter-ministerial central team deputed by Union Home Ministry will be on a two-day visit to Puducherry from Sunday to assess the damages caused in Union Territory by the cyclone Fengal and torrential rains.

Official sources told PTI on Saturday that Joint Secretary to Home Ministry Rajesh Gupta will be heading the team and it will have officials from Ministries of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Finance, Jal Shakti, Road Transport and Highways, Power and Rural Development.

It was stated that the team would split into two groups to visit the various villages in Puducherry and suburban pockets. During their visit the team would have a meeting with the Lt Governor K Kailashnathan, Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy, and officials of the territorial administration. The team would assess the damages caused to crops, power infrastructures, roads, and bridges in urban and rural areas. They will also assess the havoc unleashed by the cyclone in the hamlets of fisherfolks.

Chief Minister had already sent reports on the damages to the prime minister and home minister of India. In the report sent on Thursday losses in the union territory were estimated at Rs 614.88 crores. Rangasamy has sought an immediate interim relief of Rs 600 crores from the Centre to tackle the situation.

He also requested in his report that a Central team be deputed to make an on-the-spot assessment of the damage caused by the cyclone and the resultant flood in the Union Territory.

Rangasamy has already announced a slew of relief measures including payment of Rs 5,000 under Direct Benefit Transfer mode to every family covered under the public distribution system.

The territorial administration also issued notification on Friday declaring Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam regions as 'natural calamity affected areas'. PTI CORR ADB