Inter-Parliamentary Union President Ackson meets Lok Sabha Speaker Birla

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) A delegation led by Tulia Ackson, the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and Speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla here on Tuesday.

The visiting delegation was also present in the special box in the Lok Sabha when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget.

During the meeting with Ackson, Birla said that the session was one of the most critical sessions of India's Parliament, where the government's financial proposals are meticulously reviewed, debated, and approved by the House.

Birla also apprised the visiting dignitaries that the new Parliament building presented a microcosm of India, encapsulating the arts, crafts, culture, music and history of the country.

He also proposed establishment of Zonal Training Centres for Parliamentary Studies, Training, and Capacity Building to support democratic institutions globally on the lines of Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) of the Lok Sabha.

Later, Ackson also called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.