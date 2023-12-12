Inter-state arms, drug smuggling rackets busted in Punjab

Amritsar, Dec 12 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has busted a drug smuggling racket with the arrest of four persons after recovering 3 kg of heroin and Rs 9 lakh cash from them.

Besides, police also busted an inter-state arms smuggling racket with the arrest of its one key member from Bhaini village in Amritsar.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, while referring to the drug-smuggling racket, said those arrested have been identified as Vikramjeet Singh alias Vicky, Rashpal Singh, Gourav alias Kali and Sahil Kumar alias Manthan, all Amritsar residents.

Apart from seizing heroin, police teams also impounded a car in which they were going to supply the consignment, he said.

Police conducted a special checking in the area of Gol Bagh behind Amritsar Railway Station and arrested all the four accused, Bhullar said.

Rashpal has already been facing two criminal cases pertaining to theft and drugs in Amritsar and Tarn Taran, he said.

Further investigations are being conducted to probe the backward and forward linkages and unearth the whole network of drug suppliers, dealers and their buyers, he said.

In the inter-state arms smuggling racket, the commissioner said the arrested person was identified as Amritpal Singh alias Kallu (28), a resident of Bhullar village in Tarn Taran.

The accused has been facing at least eight criminal cases pertaining to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in various districts.

Police also recovered 13 pistols along with 24 magazines and two live rounds, apart from impounding his car.

Bhullar said acting swiftly on secret information about illegal weapons being smuggled from Madhya Pradesh to supply them to criminal elements in the state, police launched a special operation and apprehended the accused from Bhaini village.

"During questioning, the arrested accused disclosed that he used to buy one pistol from Madhya Pradesh for Rs 35,000 and sell it for Rs 50,000 in Punjab," he said, while adding that police were putting all efforts to unearth the whole network, identify the complete procurement and supply chain to bust the network. PTI JMS CHS NB