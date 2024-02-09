Inter-state arms smuggling racket busted in Punjab's Amritsar

Amritsar, Feb 9 (PTI) Police busted an inter-state arms smuggling racket with the arrest of six persons in Amritsar, an official said on Friday.

Police also recovered 11 weapons along with 10 magazines and 15 cartridges, besides impounding a car, the official said.

Acting on secret information about illegal weapons being smuggled from Madhya Pradesh to supply them to criminal elements in the area of Amritsar and Tarn Taran, police teams launched a special operation and apprehended seven accused persons from different locations from the district, Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said.

Those arrested were identified as Jashandeep Singh alias Chillar (19), Karandeep Singh alias Karanjit alias Dhani (21) and Sandeep Singh alias Kaka (26) from Amritsar, Sharanjit Singh alias Sunny (24), Deepak Kumar alias Deepu (24) and Narinder Singh alias Sonu alias Soni (30) from Tarn Taran. PTI JMS CHS NB NB