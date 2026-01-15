Inter-state border talks to resume after Assam polls, says Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

Shillong, Jan 15 (PTI) Talks between Meghalaya and Assam to resolve the remaining disputes along the interstate border will resume only after Assam’s elections, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said on Thursday.

Sangma also announced an aggressive push to complete fencing along the Bangladesh border and consultations on an ILP-like law to curb illegal immigration.

The Meghalaya CM said the second phase of border talks, aimed at resolving six remaining areas of difference, has been delayed as the Assam government is currently preoccupied with election-related activities.

"Elections are around the corner, so politically speaking, the current dispensation there and the government is not in a position to engage right now," he told reporters.

The two states had in March 2022 signed a memorandum of understanding to settle six of the 12 disputed border areas.

"Once the elections are over, we will move forward again and continue the process," the chief minister said.

On border security, Sangma said the state government, in coordination with the Centre, is pushing aggressively to complete fencing along the nearly 440-km-long international border with Bangladesh, of which around 40 km remains unfenced.

"We are moving very aggressively on that and I hope that things should be resolved soon," he said, adding that population-related issues, land acquisition problems and pending court cases have slowed work in certain stretches, particularly in West Jaintia Hills district.

He said the state government, the Border Security Force and intelligence agencies remain on high alert along the international border and that a review meeting with the BSF and Intelligence Bureau was held on December 24, 2025, to assess the overall security situation.

Sangma said the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government will invite political parties and civil society organisations to discuss its proposal for an ILP-like provision under the proposed Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, aimed at addressing illegal immigration.

"We will invite all political parties and civil society organisations to discuss this proposal. It would be incorrect for us to jump to any conclusion without actually seeing the content and the entire mechanism," Sangma said.

Emphasising that the core issue is illegal immigration, he said, "Issue is not ILP, issue is not immigration Act, issue is not MRSSA. We need laws, we need mechanisms to check it." Urging opposition parties to engage in dialogue, Sangma said the government is open to making changes if shortcomings are found in the proposal.

"We are not saying that what we proposed is going to be right, but we could only reach that conclusion if we are able to have a dialogue," he said.

Refuting claims by opposition leader Mukul Sangma that the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) has not been implemented, the chief minister said the law is being enforced in many localities, though challenges remain due to infrastructure and investment requirements. PTI JOP MNB