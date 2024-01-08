Inter-state coordination meet held for polls in Arunachal

Itanagar, Jan 8 (PTI) An inter-state coordination meeting among senior officials of several districts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam was held on Monday in view of elections to be held this year.

The meeting was held at Gohpur in Assam’s North Lakhimpur district, officials said here.

The assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Lok Sabha Polls are due this year.

The meeting was attended by the deputy commissioners of Biswanath and North Lakhimpur districts of Assam and their counterparts from Papum Pare and Pakke Kesang of Arunachal Pradesh.

The superintendents of police of Papum Pare, Capital, Naharlagun, Biswanath and the deputy SP of Pakke Kesang district were present at the meeting, the officials said.

Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen, during the meeting, sought cooperation from the Assam authorities for smooth conduct of elections to be held in Arunachal Pradesh as and when announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

He also requested for smooth passage of various election teams and ensuring the security of election-related materials.

Special attention was also sought to avert infiltration of bogus voters, and the movement of unaccounted cash, alcohol and freebies across the inter-state border by the law enforcing agencies on both sides, the officials said.

The DCs of Papum Pare and Pakke Kessang also requested the Assam authorities to allow vehicles to be requisitioned during elections in case of shortcomings.

The DCs from Assam agreed to cooperate and render all possible help for smooth conduct of elections in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Biswanath DC also agreed to create a resting booth in the Behali Reserve Forest for the polling teams if needed, the officials added. PTI UPL UPL BDC