Inter-state drug peddler held in Jammu with over 40 kg poppy straw

Jammu, Aug 23 (PTI) A drug peddler, hailing from Punjab, was arrested here with over 40 kg of poppy straw, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Gurmeet Singh, was driving an oil tanker when he was stopped by the police during routine checking at Nadal-Manwal along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Friday, a police spokesperson said.

The search of the Punjab-bound vehicle led to the recovery of the contraband, hidden under one of the oil chambers, he added.

Singh, a resident of Patiala, was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), the spokesperson further said.

Further investigation is underway.