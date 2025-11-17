Inter-state drug peddler held with 13 kg poppy on Jammu–Srinagar highway

Jammu, Nov 17 (PTI) Police on Monday arrested an inter-state drug peddler and seized over 13 kg of poppy from a truck during routine checking on the Jammu – Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur district, officials said.

A police team from the Udhampur police station intercepted a truck at Jakheni naka, and a search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 13 kg 110 grams of poppy concealed in the cabin, they said.

The driver, identified as Avtar Singh of Begowal in Punjab’s Kapurthala district, was arrested on the spot.

A case has been registered at the Udhampur police station, and further investigation is in progress, they said. PTI AB MPL MPL