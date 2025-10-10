Inter-state drug peddler nabbed in Telangana, narcotic substances worth Rs one cr seized

Hyderabad, Oct 10 (PTI) An inter-state drug peddler was on Friday arrested and seven kgs of opium and two kgs of poppy straw worth Rs one crore was seized from his possession, police said.

According to a police release, Lokesh Bareth, a native of Rajasthan, had worked as a manager in a hotel at Udaipur but lost his job when the management changed.

Unemployed for the last three months, he came into contact with Jagadish Gujjar. Both hatched a plan to make quick money by procuring, transporting and selling opium to Hyderabad, Chennai and others.

Previously, he came to Hyderabad in August this year and delivered two kgs of opium to an unknown recipient near Kachiguda Railway station as per the directions of Jagadish Gujjar.

On October 8, he boarded train in Rajasthan along with seven kgs of opium and two kgs of poppy straw.

He alighted at Hyderabad on Friday and reached Kundanpally near Outer Ring Road (RRR) Rotary to hand over the opium and poppy straw to an unknown individual.

The SOT (Special Operations Team) of Malkajgiri along with Keesara police apprehended him and seized seven kgs of Opium two kgs of Poppy Straw which were placed in leather bag and a brief case, all worth of Rs two crore as per market value.

Jagadish Gujjar is still at large and efforts are on to nab him, the release added.