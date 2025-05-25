Inter-state drug smuggling racket busted, charas worth Rs 1.10 crore seized: Delhi Police

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) The Delhi Police have arrested three key operatives of an inter-state drug smuggling racket and seized 2,124 grams of charas worth approximately Rs 1.10 crore, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the syndicate sourced the narcotics from Himachal Pradesh’s Kasol. The arrests and recoveries were made in two separate operations.

The first arrest was made on January 8 when, following a tip-off, Naseeb (25) of Uttar Pradesh and Sandeep (40) from Punjab were apprehended. A total of 1,438 grams of charas was seized from their possession, they said.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Inder Singh alias Indru from Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu. A subsequent house search resulted in the seizure of 696 grams of charas, the police said.

Inder Singh got the contraband cultivated through Naseeb in remote hill areas of Kasol, they said.

"Naseeb handled cultivation, Sandeep arranged transportation, and Inder Singh was the main supplier. Together, they formed a high-value narco network," said DCP (crime branch) Apoorva Gupta, adding that further investigations are underway. PTI BM NB