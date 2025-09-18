Inter-state ganja smuggling racket unearthed in UP's Ballia, two held

Ballia (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) An inter-state gang allegedly involved in smuggling ganja from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to Uttar Pradesh has been unearthed, police said on Thursday.

Two persons, including a resident of Assam, were arrested and cannabis worth Rs 82.7 lakh was seized from them, they said.

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said the joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Ballia police intercepted a truck near Bharouli Golambar in Narhi police station area, close to the Bihar border, late Wednesday night following a tip-off.

"On checking, the team recovered 826.9 kg of ganja concealed behind nine sofa sets loaded in the truck," Singh said.

The arrested accused have been identified as truck driver Vishnu Kharwar, a resident of Murki Kala village in Ghazipur district, and Sukur Ali, a resident of Lamabari village in Udalguri district of Assam, police said.

During interrogation, the duo told police that they purchased ganja from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam at cheaper rates and sold it at higher prices in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, police added. PTI COR KIS DV DV