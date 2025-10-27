Inter-state job racket busted in Guwahati, three nabbed

Guwahati, Oct 27 (PTI) An inter-state job racket was busted on Monday by Guwahati Police, which arrested three people.

A team of East Guwahati Police District from Basistha police station raided a house in the Bhetapara area after getting a tip-off, a statement said.

The security team busted a fraudulent racket operating under the guise of a skill development agency.

"The team seized computers, suspected fake marksheets, debit and credit cards, biometric scanners, blank cheques, mobile phones and Rs 2,05,100 in cash," police said.

From the house, three persons -- two hailing from Rajasthan and one from Haryana -- were arrested, they added.

"The accused confessed to fabricating student documents to fraudulently enrol them under the PM Vikas (Minority Project) Skill Development Scheme for monetary gain. Legal action was initiated," police said. PTI TR TR SOM