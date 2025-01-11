Inter-state level secretariat set up in Haryana to combat drug trafficking: CM Saini

Chandigarh, Jan 11 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said an inter-state level secretariat has been set up in Panchkula to enhance cooperation with neighbouring states in the fight against drug trafficking.

The 'Anter-Rajyastariya Sachiwalya' will facilitate the sharing of crucial information about drug trafficking and movement across northern states -- Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, he said.

The primary objective of this initiative is to strengthen joint efforts and improve coordination in tackling drug-related issues in the northern region of India, said Saini while speaking via a video link in the regional conference meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security'.

Saini, in an official release, said in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Haryana made significant progress in combating drug trafficking.

He said under the several initiatives taken by the present state government, the conviction rate in cases under NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act has increased from 48 percent in 2023 to 54 percent in 2024, reflecting the state's enhanced efforts to address drug-related crimes.

Saini further informed that 3,445 villages and 774 wards have been declared drug-free in the state.

"There are no active drug dealers in these areas, and addicts are receiving treatment at de-addiction centers. Over the past five years, the state has made significant strides in curbing drug trafficking, with around 26,000 drug peddlers arrested and sent to prison," he said.

Last year alone, nearly 5,000 individuals were arrested for drug-related crimes, including 1,000 identified as major drug traffickers, with a large quantity of drugs seized from them.

In addition to law enforcement measures, the state government has seized over Rs 50 crore and dismantled around 100 illegal encroached establishments.

Haryana has also established 161 'Nasha Mukti Kendras' (de-addiction centers) across the state to support individuals on their recovery journey, said the CM.

Saini said to expedite legal proceedings, Haryana has established fast-track courts and is ensuring quick reports from forensic science labs (FSL) for the timely resolution of drug-related cases.

This system has been effectively implemented to ensure successful outcomes in tackling drug trafficking.

The CM also appreciated the active involvement of saints, spiritual leaders, and sports personalities in the drug-free Haryana campaign, recognizing their important role in spreading awareness and encouraging community participation in the movement.

Additionally, an Anti-Narcotics Task Force has been constituted in the state, with 11 units operating across Haryana, he said. PTI CHS NB NB