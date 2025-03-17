Inter-state motorcycle lifting gang busted in Assam; 14 two-wheelers recovered, 7 people nabbed

Guwahati, Mar 17 (PTI) An inter-state motorcycle lifting gang has been busted in Assam, with the arrest of seven people, including six hailing from Manipur, and recovery of 14 motorcycles, police said on Monday.

According to a senior officer, police received a complaint on March 11 regarding theft of a motorbike and a case was registered with Dispur police station against some unknown culprits.

"During the investigation, the stolen motorcycle was recovered along with another 13 stolen motorbikes. The police have also arrested seven accused people," the officer told PTI.

The arrests and the recoveries were made in the past few days, with the last one being on Monday.

"Six of the arrested persons are from different places in Manipur and one is from Kamrup district of Assam. We have also seized a long-distance bus travelling between Guwahati and Imphal which was used to transport stolen motorcycles," he added.

Explaining the modus operandi, the police officer said that the members of the gang travelled to Guwahati by flight and stole the motorcycles from different parts of the city during their stay of 3-4 days.

"After that, they used to transport the motorcycles to Manipur in the passenger bus. We suspect that these motorbikes then crossed the international border to Myanmar, but we are verifying this," he added.

Further investigation is underway to find out whether more people were part of the network, the Guwahati Police officer said. PTI TR TR ACD