Inter-state racket involved in selling sophisticated pistols busted; 3 held

Mumbai, Jul 3 (PTI) The Mumbai Police crime branch has arrested three members of an inter-state gang allegedly involved in selling highly sophisticated illegal pistols, an official said on Wednesday.

The Bandra Unit of the crime branch seized eight pistols and 138 live cartridges from the accused, the official said.

Acting on specific information, the crime branch team apprehended Mitailal Gulab Choudhary (53) from Juhu on June 30. Choudhary, a resident of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, was found carrying one pistol and seven live cartridges, the official said.

During his search, five more pistols and 121 live rounds were seized from his possession, the official added. Under interrogation, Choudhary revealed the name of another accused who had provided him with logistical support.

Subsequently, the crime branch team raided Chinchpada, Airoli in Navi Mumbai, and arrested Dawal Chandrappa Devarmani alias Dhawal (34), the official said.

Dhawal was involved in procuring illegal arms through Choudhary and selling them in the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai areas, he said. The crime branch officials recovered one pistol with five live cartridges from Dhawal, he added.

Both accused had sold two illegal pistols and ammunition to Pushpak Jagdish Madhvi (38), a resident of Ghansoli.

After Madhvi's involvement in the crime was established, he was also arrested by the crime branch team, the official said.