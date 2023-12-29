Inter-state stolen car racket: 6 held, vehicles worth Rs 2.42 cr seized

Thane, Dec 29 (PTI) Six persons of a gang allegedly involved in selling stolen cars nationwide were arrested by the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police of Maharashtra, a senior official said on Friday.

Cars worth Rs 2.42 crore stolen from eight places in Delhi have been seized, he added.

The probe into the racket began after a Mumbai-based businessman registered a case on December 6 of cheating in a car deal, Central Crime Unit senior inspector Rahul Rakh said.

"Our probe found that several cars had been stolen from various parts of Delhi and were being sold fraudulently. We managed to track down the original owners after retrieving car registration, chassis number through Google Tracking System and vehicle verification number etc," he said.

"We found that the accused used to buy these cars knowing they were stolen, then change details and sell them in various states. We seized eight cars cumulatively worth Rs 2.42 crore," he said.

He identified the accused as Milanrajsingh alias Bapu Sureshkumar Chouhan from Gujarat, Tarifhussain Iqbal Khan from Jaipur in Rajasthan, Irshad Akbahbhai Ajmeri from Ahmedabad, Wasim Altaf Pathan from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh and Shahid Ayub Khan, also from Ujjain, as well as number plate maker Nabijan alias Allabaksh Shoukatali Ansari.

Further probe into the racket is underway, the official added. PTI COR BNM BNM