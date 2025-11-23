Inter-state vehicle theft gang held in Kerala

Kochi, Nov 23 (PTI) Police here on Sunday busted an inter-state vehicle theft gang involved in multiple cases reported across the state, officials said.

The arrested include Siddiq (48) of Cheruvathur, Kasaragod; K P Aboobacker Siddiq (41) of Bekur, Kasaragod; and Shajid, also known as Soda Babu (47), of Madayi, Kannur.

The gang was arrested in connection with the theft of a car belonging to a Nettoor resident in 2023, police said.

Following the theft, Panangad police conducted an investigation along the highway but were unable to gather substantial evidence.

Police said the accused would discard their phones after committing theft, making it difficult to trace them.

Information about the gang emerged during investigations into several theft cases, prison inquiries, and continuous monitoring of suspects.

After stealing vehicles, the gang, with the help of the third accused, would dismantle them at Mettupalayam in Tamil Nadu and sell the parts.

Police noted that specialised gangs in Tamil Nadu are reportedly involved in such activities.

Apart from vehicle theft, the accused are also involved in sandalwood smuggling and drug trafficking. Multiple cases have been registered against them since 2005.

The prime accused, Siddiq, has around 25 cases registered against him, including theft and extortion, in Kerala and in Tamil Nadu’s Mettupalayam and Namakkal.

Aboobacker Siddiq faces charges related to drug peddling and theft, while Shajid is involved in sandalwood smuggling, vehicle theft, and dismantling stolen vehicles.

The accused were produced before the court and remanded, police added.