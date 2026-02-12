Interact with Celina Jaitly's brother detained in UAE on providing legal aid: Delhi HC to Centre

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre to arrange consular access and interact with Major Vikrant Jaitly (retd), actor Celina Jaitly's brother detained in the UAE for more than a year, on the issue of providing him legal assistance.

Noting that Vikrant Jaitly had refused to engage a law firm suggested by his sister, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said any further legal recourse in the matter would depend on his opinion.

The court was hearing a petition by Celina Jaitly seeking effective legal representation for her brother who had been "illegally abducted and detained" in the UAE since September 6, 2024.

The central government's lawyer said the Indian authorities were in regular contact with Vikrant Jaitly who has refused to interact with his sister.

The lawyer clarified that the authorities have requested for an interaction with Vikrant Jaitly on February 13, and as per the retired Army officer, his wife was authorised to take decisions on his behalf.

The counsel further said there was no clause permitting a foreign court to interact with a detained person in terms of the treaty on mutual legal assistance between India and the UAE The court listed the matter for hearing next week and observed that at this stage, there was nothing to suggest that Vikrant Jaitly's wife was "not working in tandem" with him.

"In the meantime, the court takes on record the fact that the embassy has sought consular access to Vikrant Jaitly with a proposed date of February 13, 2026. Depending upon the exact dates of next consular access, subject to approval by local authorities in UAE, let the embassy officials apprise Mr Vikrant Jaitly regarding engagement of a law firm and if Mr Vikrant Jaitly consents, let necessary formalities be also allowed to be undertaken with due expedition," the court ordered.

"...in any case, the legal assistance will have to depend on the opinion of Mr Vikrant Jaitly who is under detention," the court further clarified.

The wife of Vikant Jaitly told the court that they needed help from the government of India and they were still "working to understand" the case and charges against him.

The court remarked that the couple should either take the pro bono services of the law firm suggested by the petitioner or arrange funds to engage another firm.

It also permitted the wife's lawyer to give in sealed cover a note on certain relevant facts in the matter.

In the petition, the actor said her brother, who was residing in the UAE since 2016, was employed with the MATITI Group engaged in trading, consultancy, and risk management services.

However, despite the passage of over one year, the Union Ministry of External Affairs has failed to secure basic information about the actor's brother, including his welfare conditions and legal status, the plea alleged.