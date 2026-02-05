Interactive Messi exhibition to tour Mumbai, Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 5 (PTI) An exhibition offering an interactive and multisensory journey through the defining moments of football icon Lionel Messi’s life and career will make stops in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Titled 'The Messi Experience World Tour', the event is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment division of BookMyShow.

According to a press release, the exhibition traces Messi’s journey from his early days in Rosario to lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar, allowing fans to relive the emotional and inspiring chapters that shaped one of football’s greatest players.

The exhibition will premiere in Mumbai on March 20 before heading to Bengaluru from June 19.

The Indian edition will be held at Century Mills in Lower Parel, Mumbai, and at Bhartiya City Mall here.

The exhibition has previously had successful runs in cities including Buenos Aires, Puerto Rico, Panama, Beijing, Chicago, Mexico City, Miami, Los Angeles and Sao Paulo, among others, the release said.

The 75-minute experience unfolds across nine themed zones and combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence, immersive environments and previously unseen content.

Visitors will be able to "train like Lionel Messi", step into recreated match moments and explore exclusive personal stories that shaped his career, it added.

The experience also includes an official merchandise store and a fan activation zone. Aimed at both longtime followers and first-time fans, the exhibition promises an engaging and immersive introduction to the footballer's legacy, the release further said.