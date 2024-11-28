Interactive pavilion, innovative exhibits gets Ayush ministry silver at Delhi's trade fair

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Ayush Pavilion at the 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) received widespread acclaim for its innovative approach to promoting health and wellness.

Interactive exhibits, fun learning activities like the Ayurveda-inspired Snakes and Ladders game, and a drawing competition for kids captivated visitors.

At the same time, live yoga demonstrations at the pavilion showcased the power of holistic health practices.

These efforts not only won the hearts of the public but also earned a silver medal for the Ministry of Ayush at IITF 2024, a statement by the ministry said.

The Pavilion, themed "Ayush ke saath swasthya bharat, viksit bharat" (Healthy India, Developed India with Ayush), was a vibrant display of India's traditional health and wellness systems, as well as the ministry's latest initiatives, the statement said.

The interactive exhibits and innovative projects, such as 'Ayush Visa' and 'Ayush Aahar' were well-received by visitors and international stakeholders.

During his visit to the Pavilion, Prataprao Jadhav, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush, emphasised the importance of integrating traditional knowledge with modern innovations.

The minister congratulated the Ayush team for winning the silver medal and expressed his appreciation for the exhibitors and participants, highlighting the significance of these efforts in contributing to a global conversation about holistic wellness, the statement said.

With interactive experiences such as yoga therapy sessions, yoga demonstrations, and consultations based on traditional systems of health, the Ayush Pavilion at IITF offered an immersive learning environment for visitors, helping them explore the profound benefits of Ayush-based lifestyles.

These initiatives were pivotal in receiving the Silver Medal and positioned the ministry as a front-runner in promoting health and wellness innovation on the global stage, the statement stated. PTI PLB NB NB