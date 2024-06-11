Interchange of paramilitary forces guarding some individuals likely

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Security provided to some individuals in the country may see some revamp in the coming months with interchanging of paramilitary forces guarding them, sources said.

They said this exercise will cover political figures, ex-ministers, retired bureaucrats and some others.

However, officials said on Tuesday that there was no such proposal for the time being.

The plan to interchange security duties of high-risk individuals has been in the making since 2012.

The plan envisages "restructuring" the role of a security agency and using its manpower to raise and station strike teams of commandos in some high-risk areas and around some critical assets located in different parts of the country.

The Centre "is of the view" that the designated security force should concentrate on its original charter of handling specific tasks like counter-terrorist and counter-hijack operations, the sources said.

Around 45 high-risk individuals are being guarded by paramilitary forces at present.