Interfaith conference held to mark Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary

Anandpur Sahib (Punjab), Nov 23 (PTI) An interfaith conference was held here on Sunday with spiritual and religious leaders from Sikhism, Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, Christianity, Islam and Judaism in attendance to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

At the 'Sarb Dharm Sammelan', the religious leaders paid homage to the ninth Sikh Guru, remembering him as a universal emblem of righteousness and an eternal protector of religious freedom.

The Punjab government is organising a series of events from November 23 to 25 as part of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

State Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond welcomed the religious leaders and said the conference served as a powerful platform for them to reflect on the Sikh Guru's legacy.

Shiromani Panth Akali Buddha Dal's Jathedar Baba Balbir Singh, Damdami Taksal head Harnam Singh Khalsa and Baba Sewa Singh Rampur Kherewale sent out a message of love, harmony, peace and humanity.

Baba Kashmir Singh Bhuriwale, Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, the head of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas, and Nanaksar Sampada Baba Ghala Singh also attended the conference.

They emphasised that the Guru's martyrdom was the ultimate lesson in humanity.

Rabbi Ezekiel Isaac Malekar, the chief Priest of Judah Hyam Synagogue, New Delhi, commended the state government for its devout and grand commemoration of the martyrdom anniversary.

"The lives of the 10 Sikh Gurus illuminate the path of selfless service and courage for the oppressed. This embodies a perfect synergy of 'bhakti' (devotion) and 'Shakti' (strength) that the world needs today," he said.

Echoing the sentiment of service, Bhikkhu Sanghsena from the Buddhist community hailed the Sikh community as the pride of the nation. He highlighted their exemplary 'sewa' during the Covid pandemic. "The spirit of Sikhism must be integrated into our educational curriculum to inspire future generations toward selfless service," he said.

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar paid homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur's unparalleled sacrifice, while Father John, representing Bishop Jose Sebastian, defined the martyrdom of the ninth Sikh Guru as a supreme example of sacrificing one's life for the faith of others.

Haji Syed Salman Chishty, the chairman of the Chishty Foundation, Gaddi Nasheen of Ajmer Sharif Dargah, encapsulated the essence of the ninth Guru's teachings. PTI CHS NSD NSD