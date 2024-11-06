Interfaith couple commit suicide in UP's Bulandshahr over parents' disapproval of relationship

Bulandshahr (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) An interfaith couple allegedly committed suicide in their homes here after their parents did not approve of their relationship, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The man was arrested earlier by the police after the woman's family alleged that he had abducted her, they said. The couple had allegedly eloped earlier and based on the complaint by the woman's family, the man spent a month in jail.

The 18-year-old woman, a Muslim, allegedly hanged herself around 11 pm on Sunday while the Hindu man, 24, she was in a relationship with hanged himself around 1 pm the next day. Both were residents of Syana police station area, they said.

Syana SHO Premchand Sharma said the man was arrested earlier after woman's family alleged he had abducted her and was released on bail later. The SHO said a probe is underway in the matter. PTI COR ABN ABN SKY SKY