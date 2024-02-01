Interim Budget 2024-25: Rs 312 cr for training of babus, Rs 10 cr for administrative reforms

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Over Rs 310 crore has been allocated to the Personnel Ministry for the next fiscal for the training of government employees, both in India and abroad, and augmenting necessary training related infrastructure, according to the interim Union Budget 2024-25 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.

Of the total outlay of Rs 312 crore for 2024-25, Rs 105.31 crore is to meet establishment-related expenditure for "Training Division, Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM) and Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA)", Rs 120.56 for "Training Schemes" and Rs 86.13 crore for "National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building" or Mission Karmayogi.

The Mission Karmayogi, dubbed as the biggest bureaucratic reform initiative, is aimed at making government employees more "creative, proactive, professional and technology-enabled".

The Training Division, ISTM in Delhi and Mussoorie-based LBSNAA arrange several training programmes including foundation courses, refresher courses, mid-career training and the likes to equip all levels and grades of secretarial functionaries with adequate exposure to the latest rules and regulations, and aptitude among others.

Expenditure on domestic and overseas travel, course fees and the likes in respect of Central Secretariat Service (CSS) and Central Secretariat Stenographers Service (CSSS) officials who are to undergo mandatory training at ISTM as a pre-condition for consideration for promotion to next higher grade have also been included centrally under Rs 105.31 crore budgetary provision.

The amount of Rs 120.56 crore is for schemes like "training for all", domestic funding for foreign training, upgradation of LBSNAA to a centre of excellence and augmentation of training facilities at ISTM, according to the Budget documents.

An amount of Rs 10 crore has been allocated for the administrative reforms.

"This includes scheme provision for Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances scheme for modernisation of government offices, pilot projects on administrative reforms which consists of promotion of e-governance, fostering of good governance, learning from success, sevottam, etc," it said.

An amount of Rs 39.44 crore has been allocated for 2024-25 to meet establishment-related expenditure of Central Information Commission and Public Enterprises Selection Board.

A fund of Rs 2.6 crore has been earmarked for the propagation of Right to Information (RTI) Act during 2024-25.

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which is entrusted with the redressal of grievances of public servants, has been allocated Rs 157.72 crore for the next financial year to meet establishment-related expenditure.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), which conducts various recruitment examinations for central government jobs, has been allocated Rs 414.15 crore for 2024-25. PTI AKV AKV KSS KSS