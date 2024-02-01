Interim Budget charts path for fully developed, economically robust India: Union ministers

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Several Union ministers hailed the interim Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, asserting that it charts a definitive pathway for a fully developed and economically robust India by 2047.

Reacting to the interim Budget which was presented in Parliament on Thursday, Union Minister Rajnath Singh said it outlines the vision for a "confident, strong and self-reliant Viksit Bharat". He stressed that he was sure of the size of the Indian economy growing to more than USD 5 trillion by 2027.

In a post on X, he said there is something in this Budget for "every section of the society".

The government is working to make India a developed country by 2047, Sitharaman said on Thursday while presenting the interim Budget 2024-25.

"This is an interim Budget. But this interim Budget that she has presented is very encouraging and raises hope for the way ahead also. And the size of India's economy at this time... I am assured that whatever indications we have received from this Budget, the size of our economy, which is in top five counties right now, will grow to more than USD 5 trillion by 2027. By 2030, it will grow to more than USD 7 trillion," Singh told reporters outside Parliament.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the interim Budget 2024-25 draws the roadmap to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed Bharat by 2047.

"The Union Budget draws the roadmap to achieve PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of a Developed Bharat by 2047. The budget speech sheds light on the milestones achieved by the Modi govt in the last 10 years on its journey to make Bharat the foremost nation in every sector during the Amrit Kaal," Shah said on X with the hashtag #ViksitBharatBudget.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said under the visionary thinking and strong leadership of PM Modi, the government has redefined the meaning of development for the welfare of the poor and rural India.

"In the #DevelopedIndiaBudget, mention has been made of the construction of approximately three crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), marking a significant milestone in infrastructure development," she said in a post on X.

"In the rural areas of New India, 70 per cent of the ownership rights of houses constructed under the PMAY-G scheme belong to women. Due to this change, the dignity and respect of women power have increased in the society today. To fulfill the resolution of a developed India, the construction work of an additional two crore houses will be initiated in the next five years," she said.

Law Minister Arjun Meghwal said the Budget laid a strong foundation for the developed India by 2047.

"All the indicative measures taken in today's Budget, along with future trends and facts, have been incorporated. Either the opposition has not paid attention to the interim Budget or they will now obtain a copy and review it. I believe that no sector has been left untouched in this interim Budget. Everything we need to focus on in the coming times is included in this interim Budget," he said.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy said the central government has given a "roadmap for five years" in the Budget.

Interacting with PTI outside Parliament, he also said spiritual tourism is going to be a "big destination in India".

"This is an interim Budget but my government has given a roadmap for five years also. The finance minister (spoke about) developing tourist centres in states by identifying tourist destinations," Reddy said.

He also said domestic tourism is going to grow in the country and the central government is going to "encourage" the sector.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muralidharan said this Budget gives a clear direction for 'Viksit Bharat' and the concerns of the poor has been fully addressed by it.

Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal commended the Budget's alignment with promises made a decade ago by PM Modi.

"Modi ji has fulfilled today the guarantee that he gave to the people 10 years ago. Because of this, the country has awakened and development is visible in every aspect of the country," said Sonowal.

He emphasised the Budget's role in providing social security to every citizen and presenting a golden opportunity to strengthen the economy.

"Through this Budget, it is clear that India will undoubtedly become the strongest and most developed country by 2047," he said.

Minister of state for Health S P Singh Baghel highlighted the inclusive nature of the Budget, addressing the needs of every section of society.

"This Budget takes into account the needs of every section of society. It lays the foundation for the development of India by focusing on the marginalised," he said.

He pointed out the allocation for the construction of three crore new houses in new settlements, illustrating the government's commitment to uplift the marginalised.

Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju stressed on the role of the interim Budget in propelling India into a 5 trillion-dollar economy and a fully developed nation by 2047.

"Although it is interim, the attention to every sector, including infrastructure, social sector, agriculture and the blue ocean economy, is evident," said Rijiju. PTI UZM KND UZM KSS KSS