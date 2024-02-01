Interim Budget dashed people's expectations: AAP's Maliwal

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal said the interim Budget for 2024-2025 on Thursday has dashed the expectations of the general public since no tax concession was offered.

"This time too the expectations of the general public were dashed. No tax concession, no reduction in petrol and diesel prices, no talk of reducing inflation. Women's safety and upliftment only on paper," Maliwal said in a post on X in Hindi.

Presenting a vote on account or an interim Budget for 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed no changes in income tax rates for individuals and corporates, as well as customs duty.

In less than an hour-long budget speech, she presented the Modi government's achievements in the last 10 years that transformed India from being a 'fragile' economy to the world's fastest-growing major economy.

